‘Noon Year’s Eve’: Phoenix Zoo celebrates New Year’s Eve early with big party

This could possibly be the wildest New Year's Eve celebration in the Valley.

This is the annual "Noon Year's Eve" celebration at the Phoenix Zoo.

"It's just a fun way for the kiddos to ring in the new year at an appropriate hour -- like noon," Linda Hardwick said.

Hardwick is with the Phoenix Zoo.

"This is a long-time tradition and we love to bring in snow because a lot of people don't get to experience snow here in Arizona," she said. "So we haul in 30 tons of snow. We have several different piles -- some for the older kids, for the little ones."

At noon, the kids were able to watch the ball drop and celebrate with a juice and cider toast, but the big draw is. of course, the snow!

"We came out for the snow. We have a membership and so we thought it would be fun to fill up our day and do some fun activities," one person said.

