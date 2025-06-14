Expand / Collapse search
North Phoenix apartment fire leaves elderly man in critical condition

Updated  June 14, 2025 9:14pm MST
North Phoenix
An elderly man is in extremely critical condition after an apartment fire broke out on June 14 near Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road.

The Brief

    • An elderly man was hospitalized in extremely critical condition following a house fire on June 14 near Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road.
    • No firefighters were hurt.
    • The cause of the fire is unknown.

PHOENIX - An elderly man is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from an apartment fire on Saturday night in north Phoenix.

What we know:

Phoenix Fire says crews responded to Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road at around 7 p.m. on June 14 for reports of a fire. Once at the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second story of an apartment complex.

"Fire fighters quickly secured a water supply and pulled handlines into the apartment and extinguished the flames. While battling the fire, crews found an elderly male inside the apartment and pulled him out of the fire," Capt. Daniel Lee said. "He was treated on scene and transported in extremely critical condition to the hospital."

No firefighters were hurt.

An elderly man is in extremely critical condition after an apartment fire broke out on June 14 near Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown. Phoenix Fire investigators will work to determine what caused the fire.

Map of where the fire happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Fire Department

