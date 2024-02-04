North Phoenix hit-and-run crash kills 43-year-old man, PD says

A 43-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night in north Phoenix, the police department said.

Investigators say at around 7:30 p.m., it appears Carlos Lopez-Chavez, 43, was crossing Cave Creek Road mid-block near Bell Road when he was hit on Feb. 3.

Lopez-Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver reportedly took off from the area after the crash.

Police didn't provide any more details about this crash and/or the description of the suspect's vehicle.

Map of the area where the crash happened: