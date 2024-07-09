Expand / Collapse search
Northern AZ wildfire prompts evacuations; Chandler strip mall shooting l Morning News Brief

By
Published  July 9, 2024 9:51am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
morning brief july 9 article

PHOENIX - Some people have been told to evacuate in northern Arizona amid a wildfire; a shooting at a Chandler strip mall sent one person to the hospital; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 9.

1. Wildfire prompts evacuations near Payson

Pius Fire: Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns near Payson
Pius Fire: Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns near Payson

Campers near Payson have been ordered to evacuate as a wildfire has burned over 450 acres in the area.

2. Chandler strip mall shooting

Man hurt in Chandler strip mall shooting
Man hurt in Chandler strip mall shooting

A man has been hospitalized following a shooting at a strip mall near Dobson Road and Chandler Boulevard.

3. ‘Rust’ trial begins

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' trial begins: What to know
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' trial begins: What to know

Alec Baldwin is about to go on trial for the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Here’s what to know and what to watch for during the trial.

4. Big drug bust in Mesa

$1.2M worth of fentanyl seized in Mesa, 3 arrested
$1.2M worth of fentanyl seized in Mesa, 3 arrested

Three people were arrested after more than $1.2 million worth of fentanyl was seized during a drug bust near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

5. Florida man survives fall into creek

A Florida man plummeted into a creek from what he said was a 60-foot-tall tree and, surprisingly, he only had minor injuries. Read more here.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Another day of record-breaking heat in Phoenix?
Arizona weather forecast: Another day of record-breaking heat in Phoenix?

Tuesday could bring back-to-back record-breaking heat days in the Valley.