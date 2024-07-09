Northern AZ wildfire prompts evacuations; Chandler strip mall shooting l Morning News Brief
article
PHOENIX - Some people have been told to evacuate in northern Arizona amid a wildfire; a shooting at a Chandler strip mall sent one person to the hospital; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 9.
1. Wildfire prompts evacuations near Payson
2. Chandler strip mall shooting
3. ‘Rust’ trial begins
4. Big drug bust in Mesa
5. Florida man survives fall into creek
A Florida man plummeted into a creek from what he said was a 60-foot-tall tree and, surprisingly, he only had minor injuries. Read more here.