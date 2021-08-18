Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:29 AM MST until WED 12:30 PM MST, Coconino County
10
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:26 AM MST until WED 1:30 PM MST, Gila County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:48 AM MST until WED 12:45 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:55 AM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Lake Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Northern California family of 3 found dead in remote hiking area

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
California
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO -  A Northern California family of three that had been reported missing was found dead Tuesday along with the family’s dog on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest, authorities said.

Search teams initially located the family’s vehicle near a gate to the Sierra National Forest and then found the bodies of all three — identified as John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Muji — and their dog near an area known as Devil’s Gulch in the Southfork of the Merced River, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said. A family friend had reported them missing Monday evening.

There was no clear cause of death, prompting authorities to treat the area as a hazmat scene, said Kristie Mitchell, a spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office. "It could be a carbon monoxide situation. That’s one of the reasons why we’re treating it as a hazmat situation," she said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the deaths along with the California Department of Justice.

The remote area where the bodies were found had no cellphone service, Mitchell said. It was close to the Hite Cove trail, known particularly in springtime to have spectacular wildflower displays.