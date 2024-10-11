Northern Lights appear in Arizona; Man connected to 2022 murder through DNA | Nightly Roundup

Man in court for murder | FOX 10 Headlines Oct. 11
PHOENIX - From the Northern Lights spotted in certain parts of Arizona to the story of a man who was shot after police found him in a pickup truck of a missing person, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, October 11, 2024.
1. Northern Lights make a rare appearance in Arizona
The Northern Lights were spotted in many parts of Arizona on Thursday night. Take a look at some of the beautiful photos residents captured.
2. Man shot by police amid a search for a different missing person
The body of a missing Arizona man has been found after an investigation into his disappearance sparked a deadly shootout.
3. 7-Eleven is shutting down hundreds of stores throughout North America
7-Eleven is closing hundreds of store locations across North America due to underperformance.
4. Man arrested after being connected through DNA evidence to a 2022 murder
A man is behind bars, charged with first-degree murder, after DNA evidence matched him to a piece of evidence left at a crime scene two years ago.
5. Man gets 20-year prison sentence for attacking a 70-year-old woman
A man convicted of attacking a woman at a downtown Phoenix apartment building last year has been sentenced to prison.
A look at freeway closures this weekend
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Oct. 11-14)
Eastbound I-10 will be closed between State Route 143 and Ray Road from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday for paving and bridge work as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project; westbound U.S. 60 will be closed between the Loop 101 and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday for bridge and sign work; northbound Loop 101 will be closed between I-10 and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday for pavement sealing; southbound Loop 101 will be closed between Thunderbird Road and I-10 from 9 p.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Sunday for pavement sealing; southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane between SR 74 and the Loop 303 during mostly overnight hours this weekend for pavement work; and northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane during mostly overnight ours this weekend between Jomax Road and the Loop 303 for pavement work.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Morning Weather Forecast - 10/11/24
Mostly clear skies and warm temps in the Valley with a high near 106°F.