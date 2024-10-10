Photos: Northern Lights spotted in Arizona

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Mike and Julie Burton took this in Florence

The Brief A severe geomagnetic storm brought the vibrant Northern Lights to parts of Arizona on Oct. 10. The storm is expected to last through Friday.



The Northern Lights were spotted in Pinal County's Gold Canyon on Thursday night, as well as several other parts of Arizona.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) noted that a "severe" geomagnetic storm or greater was predicted through Friday, Oct. 11.

The SWPC rates solar storms on a five-level scale, with five being the most extreme and rarest space weather conditions. This storm was rated a G4.

The Northern Lights are forecast to reach as far south as Northern California through Alabama.

Officials are warning that communication across the country could be hampered due to the severity of the storm.

What causes the Northern Lights?

NWS explains, "The Sun emits electrically-charged particles called ions, which correspondingly move away from the Sun in a stream of plasma (ionized gas) known as the solar wind. As the plasma comes in contact with the Earth's magnetic field, the ions will be agitated into moving around the Earth. Some of the ions become trapped and will consequently interact with the Earth's ionosphere (an average of 60-80 miles above the surface), causing the ions to glow. This is the same principal as how a neon sign lights up. As electrons pass through the neon tubing, they glow, thus producing the light in a neon sign."