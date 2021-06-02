Now hiring: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix seeks lifeguards

Many people are heading to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Glendale to cool down, and to keep up with the demand, the park is holding a hiring event for new lifeguards and other positions.

Summer is in full swing, and this means a packed water park.

"It's great to see everyone smiling again, and it's good to be back open," said Alyssa Prado, head lifeguard.

Hurricane Harbor is now open seven days a week, and they are looking to fill lifeguard positions.

"We are looking for a hard worker," Prado said. " Someone that is able to be a strong swimmer."

Applicants don't have to be CPR or lifeguard certified to apply, and new hires will be trained for that once they get the job.

"It's a great opportunity for summer, I decided to apply for it and should be a good time," said Chase Folkestad, a new lifeguard.

19-year-old Chase Folkestad just got the job, and now he's going through training so that he is ready to go once he hits the water.

"You also get the chance to save lives," Folkestad said. "I hope we don't get in that situation, but being a lifeguard and being able to save someone's life is a great opportunity."

The job fair is going on until 7 p.m. on June 2. The park is conducting interviews and hiring on the spot - applicants just need to be 16 or older.

Apply now: https://www.sixflags.com/phoenix/jobs

