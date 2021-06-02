Car crashes into Arizona Humane Society clinic in Phoenix

article

Employees and pets escaped unharmed after a car crashed into an Arizona Humane Society clinic in Phoenix on Wednesday.

The collision happened near 13th Avenue and Hatcher at their Sunnyslope campus.

The impact caused major structural damage to the building's outdoor veranda and waiting area.

"Luckily nothing worse happened," said Kelsey Dickerson with the Arizona Humane Society.

Their public veterinary clinic will be closed for at least two weeks there until the damage can be assessed and eventually deemed safe for public use.

Help out Arizona Humane: http://azhumane.org/give

More Arizona news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement



