Now hiring: Waste Management needs drivers in Arizona

Waste Management is looking to fill some driver jobs in Arizona, and they're ready to show new employees the ropes.

"The job is very important," said a representative for Waste Management. "First of all, they have to be safe for the communities. They also need to take the materials they're picking up to the landfill. If we're late, it's not a good day."

There's a lot of think about when behind the wheel of one of these 30,000-pound vehicles. That's why drivers come to a closed course in Glendale where they learn the ins and outs of operating the truck and maneuvering it on small residential streets in any type of condition, rain or shine.

The facility has a two-week training program. The first week is a virtual training where drivers learn the rules and the WM safety defensive driving system. The second week is where they go on the job and learn how to perform pre-trip inspections, brake tests and how to perform hazardous energy control at the landfill.

The drivers are always on the go for 12 to 13 hours a day, making sure waste is picked up in a timely manner.

Job openings: https://careers.wm.com/

