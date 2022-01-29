Miraculous recoveries, overnight millionaires: Our favorite heartwarming, funny headlines this week

article

Crime, severe weather, politics, a pandemic - sometimes, it's necessary to take a break from it all and read about something that makes us laugh or inspires us.

Here are some our top stories from Jan. 21-28 that are making the world a bit brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. 11-year-old Arizona boy battling terminal illness sworn in as honorary officer: Christian Balaguer, 11, and his family were able to forget about his terminal illness for the day when he was sworn in as an honorary Maricopa police officer. The honorary ceremony was named Operation Remember Me – after his favorite song.

2. South Carolina restaurant offers in-house child care for employees' kids: It's no secret that finding affordable child care services is difficult and the pandemic has only exacerbated the issue for parents across the United States. However, one South Carolina business seems to have found a solution for their employees with kids. "I don't think people should have to choose between having a family and having a career," explained the owner of McGee's Scot-Irish Pub in Anderson, South Carolina.

3. Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan released from hospital to begin rehab after shooting: "When no one thought he would, he opened his eyes," said his wife, Chelsea Moldovan. "We hold onto our faith that Tyler will continue to make progress. He has been a miracle already and the progress he has made in three weeks alone is marvelous; the impossible is being made possible."

4. Cops pull over 84-year-old man only to discover he’s driven without a license for 72 years: The retired man, who police said had trouble standing and hearing, admitted that he’d been driving without a license or insurance since he was 12 years old.

A steering wheel is shown on a Mini. (Photo by Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

5. ‘I needed job satisfaction’: Frustrated nurse quits job, becomes truck driver: Leah Gorham said staff shortages, an assault and lack of advancement led her to leave the nursing industry and hit the open road. Ever since she's started, she hasn't looked back.

Leah Gorham quit her job as a nurse to become a truck driver. (Credit: Leah Gorham)

6. NJ toddler buys over $1,700 worth of goods online from Walmart: Little Ayaansh Kumar of New Jersey is a mere 22 months old, yet he already knows how to handle a cellphone and — even more hilariously — to supply his family with more furniture than they'll ever need.

This little N.J. toddler ordered more than $1,700 worth of goods on his mom's cellphone. The family has decided to keep some of the items to remember this escapade — and will try to return the rest. Dad Pramod Kumar couldn't resist adding the words ‘ Expand

7. Florida man wins $1M from scratch-off ticket, plans to surprise spouse: 'I haven't even told my wife yet': "I haven't even told my wife yet," the Florida man said. "I'm going to surprise her by walking into our house with this oversized check and when she doesn't believe me -- I'm going to tell her to check our bank account!"

(Florida Lottery)

8. Phoenix woman reaches major milestone a year after car wreck left her partially paralyzed: A Phoenix woman was partially paralyzed in a car accident just over a year ago and has reached a major milestone some thought wasn't possible: she kicked a field goal.

9. ‘A beautiful moment’: Kindergarteners embrace while learning about MLK: A heartwarming photo captured two kindergarten students sitting with their arms around one another while learning about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Students embrace while watching video about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

10. "You never know your impact": Glendale Police officer praised for helping woman in wheelchair cross the street: The officer, who said he was doing what he would normally do, was captured on video helping a woman in her wheelchair. That woman was stuck while trying to cross the street.

