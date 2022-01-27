"You never know your impact": Glendale Police officer praised for helping woman in wheelchair cross the street

A Glendale police officer is being praised for his act of kindness, after he was caught on camera helping a person in a wheelchair cross the street.

Officer Cody Alloway was doing what he would normally do if someone needed help. He was patrolling the area of 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when he spotted a woman struggling in her wheelchair.

In a video taken in the area, Officer Alloway can be seen helping a woman in her wheelchair, who was stuck trying to cross the street.

"I asked her how her day was going and see where she was heading, and so she told me that she was waiting for her granddaughter. Hopefully to get across the street and do some grocery shopping," said Officer Alloway. "I was shocked. I had absolutely no idea that I was going to be on camera, and that it was going to be a thing."

Although Officer Alloway did not know his kind act was caught on camera, he says he is humbled.

"You work with men and women who do little things like this, these acts of kindness that go so unnoticed. They do these things all the time without looking for any recognition, and so I'm just very thankful that I get to be a part of that," said Officer Alloway.

A week ago, Officer Alloway's father, Jeff, was recognized for throwing a belated surprise birthday party for an 8-year-old boy who donated all of his presents to a Christmas angel tree. Officer Alloway's father is also a member of the Glendale Police Department.

"Definitely a good example of what I want to be and who I should be, and everyday, it's just something I can see him being that person for me," said Officer Alloway.

For Officer Alloway, he was simply doing what he's always been taught to do: help others.

"You never know your impact, and you never know how your one small action will end up impacting other people so far down the road," said Officer Alloway.

