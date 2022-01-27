Florida man wins $1M from scratch-off ticket, plans to surprise spouse: 'I haven't even told my wife yet'

article

A Plant City man has an epic surprise in store for his wife.

Joseph Bozeman, 36, ended up winning $1 million after he purchased a "50X The Cash" Florida Lottery scratch-off lotto ticket from a local convenience store.

But instead of just telling his spouse the good news, he planned on going the extra mile so she could find out in a big way.

"I haven't even told my wife yet," Bozeman told the Florida Lottery when he claimed his prize. "I'm going to surprise her by walking into our house with this oversized check and when she doesn't believe me -- I'm going to tell her to check our bank account!"

RELATED: Florida tourism sets new records as industry bounces back from pandemic

Bozeman chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Advertisement

He purchased his winning ticket from Walden Lake Food Mart, located at 2710 South Turkey Creek Road in Plant City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.