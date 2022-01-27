Expand / Collapse search
Lake Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from FRI 3:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Florida man wins $1M from scratch-off ticket, plans to surprise spouse: 'I haven't even told my wife yet'

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 12:25PM
Heartwarming News
FOX 13 News
fla lottery bozeman plant city winner article

(Florida Lottery)

PLANT CITY, Fla. - A Plant City man has an epic surprise in store for his wife.

Joseph Bozeman, 36, ended up winning $1 million after he purchased a "50X The Cash" Florida Lottery scratch-off lotto ticket from a local convenience store.

But instead of just telling his spouse the good news, he planned on going the extra mile so she could find out in a big way.

"I haven't even told my wife yet," Bozeman told the Florida Lottery when he claimed his prize. "I'm going to surprise her by walking into our house with this oversized check and when she doesn't believe me -- I'm going to tell her to check our bank account!"

Bozeman chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

He purchased his winning ticket from Walden Lake Food Mart, located at 2710 South Turkey Creek Road in Plant City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.