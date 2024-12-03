NTSB finds no sign of mechanical failure in deadly plane crash at Falcon Field

article

The Brief A preliminary report was released by the NTSB on a plane crash in Mesa's Falcon Field Airport. The crash left five people dead, including the driver of a car that the plane slammed into. Officials say the plane was thoroughly investigated and there was no sign of any mechanical problems.



The National Transportation Security Board today released their preliminary report on a devastating Election Day plane crash that left five people dead near Falcon Field Airport.

The agency says security video captured the airplane accelerating on the runway, but for some reason it began to decelerate and never got off the ground.

The plane continued down the runway, eventually slamming into a fence and then a car on Greenfield Road in Mesa.

READ MORE: 5 killed in plane crash at Mesa's Falcon Field Airport

Four people on the plane were killed, along with the driver of the car.

Officials say the plane was thoroughly investigated and there was no sign of any mechanical problems.

Officials are still investigating why the plane slowed down and never stopped.