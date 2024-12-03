NTSB finds no sign of mechanical failure in deadly plane crash at Falcon Field
MESA, Ariz. - The National Transportation Security Board today released their preliminary report on a devastating Election Day plane crash that left five people dead near Falcon Field Airport.
The agency says security video captured the airplane accelerating on the runway, but for some reason it began to decelerate and never got off the ground.
The plane continued down the runway, eventually slamming into a fence and then a car on Greenfield Road in Mesa.
Four people on the plane were killed, along with the driver of the car.
Officials say the plane was thoroughly investigated and there was no sign of any mechanical problems.
Officials are still investigating why the plane slowed down and never stopped.