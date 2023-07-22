NY plastic surgeon offers ‘Barbie of your dreams’ experience with $120K full-body makeover

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 3:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park

NY plastic surgeon offers ‘Barbie of your dreams’ experience with $120K full-body makeover

By Kristen Altus FOXBusiness
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - Ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere of the "Barbie" movie, one of America’s best-known plastic surgeons reminds fans he can turn them into a real-life doll.

"It's pretty much the whole Barbie experience, head to toe. You get your nails. You get your hair. You get picked up [for] the surgery in a pink Corvette," Long Island plastic surgeon Dr. Scott Blyer, also known as Dr. "B Fixin," said on "Varney & Co." Friday. 

"And whatever you may need, a body surgery or face surgery, we will get you as close as we can to your Barbie of your dreams," the surgeon continued.

bar.png

‘BARBIE’ MOVIE REPORTEDLY CAUSES INTERNATIONAL SHORTAGE OF PINK PAINT

In tandem with the world movie premiere of "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Blyer’s practice is offering patients a Barbie or Ken package, for $120,000 or $110,000, respectively.

With interested patients from "all around the world" trying to book appointments, Dr. Blyer clarified that only three individuals have paid and scheduled their Barbie package surgeries, with one being a Ken.

GettyImages-138717804.jpg

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Models pose at Barbie The Dream Closet Cocktail Party at David Rubenstein Atrium on February 10, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Barbie)

Expand

Each patient gets their choice of three different body surgeries and two minor face surgeries.

"If you did want to be the Ken, I do like six-pack etching. We can add fat to your muscles and sort of give a more muscular [appearance]," Blyer explained.

"You can inject it into the muscle and that gives the appearance of a stronger, bigger chest or arms, quads. And we can put it in the jawline, the cheeks, the chin," he detailed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On the women's side, the surgeon explained that his office has "been making Barbies for years now."

"It's tailored to whatever they need and what they look like," Blyer said. "So for many of these women, it's a lipo 360, which is [liposuction] of their stomach, their back, their sides, and we put the fat in their butt, a ‘Malibu’ butt lift."
 READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS