NYPD busts 3 men in connection with dousings of cops

The NYPD announced Wednesday that it had arrested three people in connection with separate incidents in Brooklyn and Harlem involving cops and witnesses doused with water. Videos of both incidents went viral.

Cops arrested Courtney Thompson, Chad Bowden and Isiah Scott and charged them with disorderly conduct, harassment and other charges, the NYPD said.

Thompson, 28, was one of the people seen in cellphone video dousing two police officers on a Brooklyn street during the recent heat wave, police said.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan tweeted that he is a "known gang member."

Bowden, 28, and Scott, 23, are in custody in connection with throwing water on a woman who was talking to officers, the NYPD said.

Cellphone video showed two officers getting drenched while they were making an arrest at 7th Avenue and West 115th Street at about 8 p.m. on July 21. One of the officers was hit in the head with a bucket. He suffered pain and swelling, the NYPD said.

Police said it isn't clear if Bowden and Scott are the ones who doused those officers.

Cops are still seeking more suspects in both cases.

"Every New Yorker should be disgusted by the suspects' illegal behavior," Monahan tweeted on Tuesday.

The department is asking for anyone who recognizes the men to contact the Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477, or www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The PBA blamed the incident on City Hall and called for stronger laws.

"We are approaching the point of no return. Disorder controls the streets, and our elected leaders refuse to allow us to take them back," PBA president Patrick Lynch said in a statement released Monday. "As police officers, we need to draw a line. In situations like this, we need to take action to protect ourselves and the public."

On Tuesday, the PBA followed up with another statement.

"Since these outrageous videos surfaced, a chorus of lawmakers has condemned the behavior as 'unacceptable' and 'disrespectful,'" Lynch said in a statement on Tuesday. "We have been down this road before—words of support are meaningless if they're not backed up by concrete action to address the lawlessness on our streets."