NYPD officer charged in suspected New Jersey road rage shooting

Updated  June 7, 2024 9:37am MST
FOX 29 Philadelphia
vlcsnap-2023-04-10-05h56m40s72.jpg article

VOORHEES, N.J. - A New York City police officer was charged for allegedly using his service weapon to shoot another driver in an apparent road rage incident last month in New Jersey. 

Investigators say 27-year-old Hieu Tran of Yonkers shot a 30-year-old driver on May 17 near the intersection of Route 73 and Cooper Road in Voorhees Township. 

Police were called to the intersection around midnight for a multi-vehicle crash and found the unidentified driver suffering from a gunshot wound, investigators said.

The victim was rushed to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where authorities say he is still receiving treatment nearly a month later. 

Investigators say they were able to use surveillance footage, cell phone records, and ballistic data to identify Tran as a suspect in the apparent road rage shooting. 

Ballistic evidence taken from the crime scene was traced to Tran's New York City Police Department-issued firearm, according to investigators. 

Tran was taken into custody Thursday at the New York City Police Department and charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.