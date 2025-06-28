Oak Ridge Fire: Evacuations ordered amid wildfire burning on Navajo Nation

The Brief The Oak Ridge Fire sparked on June 28 eight miles southwest of Window Rock. The fire has burned at least 200 acres and is 0% contained. Evacuations have been ordered for those within the Oak Ridge Fire area.



Evacuations have been ordered for some residents amid a wildfire that sparked on Saturday on the Navajo Nation.

What we know:

The Oak Ridge Fire sparked at 1:45 p.m. on June 28, eight miles southwest of Window Rock. The fire has burned at least 200 acres and is 0% contained.

Evacuations ordered

According to Navajo Police, evacuations are underway within the Oak Ridge Fire area.

"The fire has triggered evacuations along its projected path and near the El Paso pipeline corridor," Navajo Nation officials said. "It continues to demonstrate high potential for spread due to dry fuels and active fire behavior, including torching and spotting."

Road closures

Pine Springs Road off of Highway 264

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

What you can do:

A shelter has been established for evacuees at the Window Rock Fighting Scouts Event Center, located in Fort Defiance.

The St. Michael's Chapter is available as a secondary shelter.

