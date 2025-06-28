Oak Ridge Fire: Evacuations ordered amid wildfire burning on Navajo Nation

Expand / Collapse search
June 28, 2025
Evacuations have been ordered amid a wildfire that has burned at least 200 acres on the Navajo Nation.

The Brief

    • The Oak Ridge Fire sparked on June 28 eight miles southwest of Window Rock.
    • The fire has burned at least 200 acres and is 0% contained.
    • Evacuations have been ordered for those within the Oak Ridge Fire area.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. - Evacuations have been ordered for some residents amid a wildfire that sparked on Saturday on the Navajo Nation.

What we know:

The Oak Ridge Fire sparked at 1:45 p.m. on June 28, eight miles southwest of Window Rock. The fire has burned at least 200 acres and is 0% contained.

Evacuations ordered

According to Navajo Police, evacuations are underway within the Oak Ridge Fire area.

"The fire has triggered evacuations along its projected path and near the El Paso pipeline corridor," Navajo Nation officials said. "It continues to demonstrate high potential for spread due to dry fuels and active fire behavior, including torching and spotting."

Road closures

  • Pine Springs Road off of Highway 264

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Oak Ridge Fire (Navajo Police Dept.)

What you can do:

A shelter has been established for evacuees at the Window Rock Fighting Scouts Event Center, located in Fort Defiance

The St. Michael's Chapter is available as a secondary shelter.

Map of where the fire is burning

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from the Navajo Police Department and a news release from the Navajo Nation.

