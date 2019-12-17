Off-duty Phoenix police officer killed in motorcycle crash in Glendale

The Phoenix Police Department says an off-duty officer was killed Monday night in a motorcycle crash in Glendale.

According to Sgt. Maggie Cox, 25-year-old Blake Newman hit a curb and lost control of his motorcycle near 95th and Maryland Avenues at 11 p.m. The Glendale Police Department responded to the scene and transported Newman to the hospital where he later died.

