Tempe Police officer shot but 'in good spirits'; suspect killed

A Tempe Police officer was shot on Tuesday night by an aggravated assault suspect who is now dead, the department's police chief said.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop near College Avenue and Curry Road around 9 p.m. for an aggravated assault investigation.

Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy said the suspect open fired on the officers, striking one of them. More officers returned fire and killed the unidentified suspect.

The chief says the officer is stable at the hospital and is in good spirits.

"I had the opportunity to visit with him," Chief McCoy said. "I'm incredibly grateful that our officer wasn't seriously injured and that no members of the public were injured during this incident. This was a proud moment for me to see our team respond and react the way they did."

