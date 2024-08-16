Officer-involved shooting in Tempe; man allegedly exposed himself to student l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - No officers were hurt in a shooting at an East Valley mobile home park; a man allegedly exposed himself to a student at a bus stop, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 16.
1. Officer-involved shooting in Tempe
The shooting happened on Aug. 16 at the Meadows mobile home park near 48th Street and Southern Avenue. Tempe Police say there is no threat to the community.
2. Alleged flashing incident in Maricopa
The Maricopa Unified School District is warning parents following an alleged flashing incident near Bedford Drive and Rancho El Dorado Parkway.
3. Will more rock formations collapse?
When the geological formation formally named "Double Arch" crumbled at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, it served as a sad reminder to many that arches are not guaranteed to stand forever.
4. Mom accused of kidnapping daughter
Kimberly Dell Davidson-Drolet's two adult sons and her sister allegedly helped her kidnap her daughter from Utah.
5. Update on deadly Grand Canyon incident
Crews recover parachute of BASE jumper who died at Grand Canyon
Today's weather
Above-normal temperatures continue on Friday in the Valley, but the possibility for storms this weekend may provide some relief.