Officer-involved shooting in Tempe; man allegedly exposed himself to student l Morning News Brief

By
Published  August 16, 2024 9:51am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - No officers were hurt in a shooting at an East Valley mobile home park; a man allegedly exposed himself to a student at a bus stop, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 16.

1. Officer-involved shooting in Tempe

Police at scene of officer-involved shooting at Tempe mobile home park
The shooting happened on Aug. 16 at the Meadows mobile home park near 48th Street and Southern Avenue. Tempe Police say there is no threat to the community.

2. Alleged flashing incident in Maricopa

Man exposed himself to student near Maricopa bus stop, school district says
The Maricopa Unified School District is warning parents following an alleged flashing incident near Bedford Drive and Rancho El Dorado Parkway.

3. Will more rock formations collapse?

Collapse of iconic 'Double Arch' has some wondering if other rock formations are also at risk
When the geological formation formally named "Double Arch" crumbled at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, it served as a sad reminder to many that arches are not guaranteed to stand forever.

4. Mom accused of kidnapping daughter

Utah mom kept missing daughter, 5, hidden in cult 'compound' for months with help from adult sons: prosecutors
Kimberly Dell Davidson-Drolet's two adult sons and her sister allegedly helped her kidnap her daughter from Utah.

5. Update on deadly Grand Canyon incident

Crews recover parachute of BASE jumper who died at Grand Canyon

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Hot weekend ahead in Phoenix, but storm chances return
Above-normal temperatures continue on Friday in the Valley, but the possibility for storms this weekend may provide some relief.