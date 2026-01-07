Officer, tenants hospitalized after Phoenix apartment fire
PHOENIX - Three adults, including an officer, were hospitalized on Wednesday after a fire broke out at a Phoenix apartment complex.
What we know:
The Phoenix Fire Department says crews on Jan. 7 responded to a fire at a single-story apartment building near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road at around 5 a.m.
Once at the scene, firefighters attacked the flames, and used a ladder to access the roof for ventilation. They were able to contain the fire to a single apartment.
An officer and two tenants were hospitalized after a fire broke out on Jan. 7 at an apartment complex in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department)
Two tenants and one officer suffered minor smoke inhalation and were taken to a hospital. Two dogs were found dead inside the apartment.
No firefighters were hurt.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Map of where the fire happened
The Source: The Phoenix Fire Department