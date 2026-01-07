Officer, tenants hospitalized after Phoenix apartment fire

The Brief A fire broke out on Jan. 7 at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road. Firefighters say an officer and two tenants suffered minor smoke inhalation and were taken to a hospital. Two dogs were found dead inside the burned apartment.



Three adults, including an officer, were hospitalized on Wednesday after a fire broke out at a Phoenix apartment complex.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews on Jan. 7 responded to a fire at a single-story apartment building near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road at around 5 a.m.

Once at the scene, firefighters attacked the flames, and used a ladder to access the roof for ventilation. They were able to contain the fire to a single apartment.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ An officer and two tenants were hospitalized after a fire broke out on Jan. 7 at an apartment complex in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department)

Two tenants and one officer suffered minor smoke inhalation and were taken to a hospital. Two dogs were found dead inside the apartment.

No firefighters were hurt.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

