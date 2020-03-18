Officials: 2 people from Luke AFB have coronavirus

article

Military officials say Thursday there are two confirmed cases COVID-19 from Luke Air Force Base.

According to a statement posted to Facebook from the Commander of the 56th Fighter Wing, the two individuals, who were not identified, were confirmed positive on Wednesday with coronavirus.

"Due to the actions of healthcare providers at the 56th Medical Group, the members and their families have been isolated in their home since first showing symptoms," read a portion of the statement.

The commander is asking anyone who believes they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to self-isolate as soon as possible, and inform their chain of command.

