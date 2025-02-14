Officials break ground on new Arizona Interagency Dispatch Center

The Brief Governor Katie Hobbs and officials broke ground on the new Arizona Interagency Dispatch Center in Deer Valley, aimed at enhancing statewide wildfire response. The center will serve as a critical hub for mobilizing resources, coordinating efforts, and supporting firefighters. The facility is designed to improve efficiency and preparedness for increasingly complex and prolonged fire seasons over the next 20 years.



Governor Katie Hobbs joined the Department of Forest and Fire Management to break ground on a new Arizona Interagency Dispatch Center.

During a news conference on February 14, Hobbs was joined by DFFM State Fire Management Officer John Truett, Modular Solutions Senior Project Manager Lorenzo Chavez, and ADC Manager Michael Hale.

What we know:



According to Hobbs' office, "The new center, in Deer Valley, will be responsible for dispatching resources for wildland fire statewide."

What they're saying:

Truett says wildfires have become an ever present challenge in Arizona and each year, firefighters, dispatchers, and law enforcement work tirelessly to protect lives, homes and watersheds from the harsh effects of unnatural wildfires.

"The need for a state-of-the-art communication center and dispatching center has never been greater. This facility will serve as the nerve center for our state's wildland fire response, ensuring that we can mobilize resources quickly, coordinate efforts seamlessly with our partners and support the brave men and women engaged in the fire response. Whether it's on the front lines, whether it's an aircraft, whether there are fire engines or in a support facility or function."

Truett adds that the groundbreaking was more than the start of the center's construction, it's a promise to the people of Arizona.

"A promise that we are always trying to improve our operations, that we are strengthening our capabilities and that we are committed to protecting our communities from the devastating effects of unnatural wildfires."

He says the facility will be a place of coordination, efficiency and rapid response for years to come.

"This office supported over 2,300 incidents last year," said ADC Manager Michael Hale. "Most of our dispatchers worked well into the night to make sure that our firefighters got home safe. For a lot of us, this place becomes a second home in the summer so the work and effort that the dispatch center puts in is often overlooked.. this new facility is going to ensure that we have the support needed to take care of our firefighters and also each other. We'll have more sophisticated capabilities that will allow us to make timelier decisions, and dispatch and support resources in a much more efficient manner."

What's next:

Hale says with the new center, they'll be prepared for the next 20 years of growth as the fire season lasts longer and continues to become more complex.

What is the Arizona Interagency Dispatch Center?

The center is responsible for dispatching statewide resources for wildland fire and all risk incidents.

According to dffm.az.gov, "The Arizona Interagency Dispatch Center, located in Deer Valley, processes thousands of requests annually for operational and logistical support of initial and extended attack incidents."

"The center mobilizes aircraft, crews, equipment, and personnel within the state and assists various federal and state agencies throughout the nation with resources. The center gathers intelligence on fire and all risk incidents across Arizona and disseminates numerous reports."