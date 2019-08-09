Officials: Customs and Border Protection seized $484,000 worth of pot from trailer

article

Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday its officers have seized over 1,600 lbs of marijuana at the Lukeville Port of Entry.

The incident, according to a statement, happened on Wednesday morning, when a 42-year-old Mesa man and a 29-year-old female Mexican passenger were heading into the U.S. from Mexico when the truck and trailer they were in were selected for a secondary inspection. Officers then removed 135 packages of marijuana from the floor of the vehicle.

The drugs, according to CBP officials, are worth more than $484,000. Both people have been arrested and turned over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations. The drugs, along with the truck and travel trailer, have been seized.