'Oh my God. I'm shot:' Video shows deadly shooting at Oakland gas station

By KTVU Staff
WARNING: Gunshots at East Oakland gas station

Ring surveillance video shows a double shooting at an East Oakland gas station that left a man dead and a woman injured. This was at 102nd Ave/International.

OAKLAND, Calif. - WARNING: The following video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers.

A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a gas station in East Oakland over the weekend.

Surveillance video from a gas station at 102nd Avenue and International boulevard captured part of Saturday's incident.

A woman can be heard in the video arguing with someone and saying "don't leave" repeatedly.

Moments later several gunshots are heard, and a woman is seen running holding what appears to be a gun.

She screams, "Oh my God. I'm shot."

After she falls to the ground several more rounds are let off, but the shooter is not seen. 

Oakland police confirmed the incident and said a man and a woman were shot. Authorities said the man succumbed to his injuries. The female victim is listed in stable condition.