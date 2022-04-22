Old Navy to avoid price increases on kids' apparel through back-to-school season

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
14
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
High Wind Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 11:13 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County, Yuma County

Old Navy to avoid price increases on kids' apparel through back-to-school season

By Lucas Manfredi
Published 
Updated 11:58AM
News
FOX Business

What causes inflation?

There are three factors that could lead to inflation which include demand-pull inflation, cost-push inflation and built-in inflation.

Old Navy is committing to pausing price hikes on select kids' clothing through the end of September to help families with their back-to-school shopping amid record-high inflation

The retailer announced a new "Price ON-Lock" initiative, which will lock prices on all boys' and girls' apparel items labeled "Everyday Magic" in its stores and on OldNavy.com.  

oldnavy_1233497048

An Old Navy clothing store is seen at Monroe Marketplace in Pennsylvania. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Old Navy understands the financial pressures facing its customers and wants to ensure parents can outfit their kids for the new school year without additional budgetary concerns," the company said in a statement. 

A survey by KPMG estimated that families spent an average of $268 on back-to-school shopping in 2021, up from $247 in 2020, led by increased spending on footwear, apparel and school supplies. Old Navy warns that prices for back-to-school apparel will likely increase again this year, citing a 3% increase predicted in McKinsey & Company's 2022 State of Fashion report.

In March, the consumer price index – which measures a bevy of goods including gasoline, health care, groceries and rents – rose 8.5% compared to a year ago, the fastest pace since December 1981, when inflation hit 8.9%. Prices jumped 1.2% in the one-month period from February, the largest month-to-month jump since 2005.

RELATED: US inflation report: Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981

Retail sales rose 0.5% in March from the prior month. The so-called core retail sales, which exclude automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services and are most closely correlated with the consumer spending aspect of the nation's gross domestic product, fell 0.1% in March after tumbling 0.9% in February. Online shopping sales actually dropped 6.5% in March after declining 3.5% in February.

Sales at U.S. apparel retailers rose 2.6% month-on-month in March and 7.3% compared to the same period a year ago.

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.

Find the latest on this story on FOXBusiness.com. 