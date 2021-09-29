Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges

article

Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

On Wednesday, Keller pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a sentencing range of 21 to 27 months.

The five-time medalist was caught on camera wearing a distinctive "USA" jacket as hundreds of pro-Trump insurgents stormed the Capitol.

Keller admitted on Friday that he destroyed a phone he had with him during the attack, and threw away the jacket, the day after the Capitol riot.

The mob stormed the Capitol after leaving a rally featuring former President Donald Trump, who reiterated a baseless claim that the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent.

They interrupted the Electoral College certification process, which cemented then-President Elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Keller initially faced a seven-count indictment that included civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, impeding passage through the Capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

