On-duty deputy hits and kills southern Arizona pedestrian, sheriff's office says

A deputy hit and killed a pedestrian while on duty in Pima County, the sheriff's office says.

On Oct. 14 at around 5 p.m., Deputy Matthew Horrigan was driving a marked patrol car on SR 86 on his way to the Ajo District.

"The initial investigation indicates that at the time of the collision, the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and lying in the middle of the road. The collision occurred during the hours of darkness," PCSO said.

Horrigan wasn't injured and stayed at the scene. The victim hasn't been identified.

The Tohono O’odham Traffic Unit is investigating this incident.