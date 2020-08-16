Expand / Collapse search
One-year-old boy rushed to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a pool

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - A child was found unresponsive after being pulled from a pool in Mesa on Aug. 16, according to rescue crews.

It happened near Broadway and Signal Butte roads. Crews found a one-year-old boy who was underwater for an unknown amount of time.

The family got the boy out of the water by time crews arrived.

"Medical crews began advanced life-saving interventions and were able to regain the child’s breathing but the patient remained unresponsive and was transported in critical condition to a local children’s hospital," says Mesa Fire Captain Mike Castillo.

No further information is available.