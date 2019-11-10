Online video shows Hong Kong protester apparently shot by police

article

A video posted online in Hong Kong shows police shooting at least one protester as demonstrators disrupted the morning rush hour.

A police officer collars one protester and then shoots another who approaches in the video posted on Facebook on Monday by online video outlet Cupid Producer. The video has since been posted onto the YouTube page belonging to non-profit news outlet Hong Kong Free Press.

(WARNING: Graphic Content. Viewer Discretion Advised)

The shooting occurred in a crosswalk at a large intersection strewn with debris that had backed-up traffic.

The officer also fires at a third protester who approached. It was unclear if the protester was hit.

According to reports by Hong Kong broadcaster NowTV, anti-riot police officers have been dispatched to the hospital where the injured person was transported to.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.