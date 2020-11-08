'Operation Everyone': Arizonans pay it forward to frontline workers

A Scottsdale-based jewelry designer and her friends are paying it forward by providing gifts of kindness to frontline workers through an initiative called "Operation Everyone."

Nicole Coleman and Amy Owens, owner of Leo's Ice Cream, made a surprise visit to healthcare workers are Arizona Oncology this week with bracelets and ice cream.

"They're out there every day working hard," said Owens. "Just wanted to show our appreciation, give back, make them smile a little bit."

Coleman and Owens, along with Christy Alvarado, a jewelry designer who also helped kickstart the movement, are just a few of the women who make up Operation Everyone.

The initiative, which began when the pandemic started, was meant to be a positive new way to occupy their time.

Now, they create colorful bracelets - beads that spell out words of gratitude, inspiration and encouragement.

When word of what the women were doing spread, people across the Valley started pitching in and donating their time, money and product - making it possible to thank so many more workers fighting and treating COVID.

"They were so grateful that someone thought of them and wanted to bring joy to their day and provide ice cream - and who doesn't like ice cream?" said a spokesperson for Arizona Oncology.

Operation Everyone is in need of volunteers. Learn more on their Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/operationeveryone/

