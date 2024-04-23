Oregon man arrested after doorbell camera records kidnapping of woman

An Oregon woman who was kidnapped over the weekend, which was caught on a home's doorbell camera, was found safe, and the suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning.

The kidnapping happened at a home in Hillsboro late Sunday night.

The Hillsboro Police Department released images of the video, and it appeared that the woman was crying for help as she approached the front door before she was picked up and carried away by a man in the area of Southeast 32nd Avenue and East Main Street. They were seen leaving in a white pickup truck and police were investigating the case as a "possible kidnapping."

Early Monday morning, Hillsboro police received reports of the kidnapping and the community helped identify the suspect and the victim from the video.

A man was arrested after a doorbell camera in Hillsboro, Oregon captured video of a woman being kidnapped. (Hillsboro Police Department)

After the police knew their identities, they arrested the suspect and the victim was found safe.

According to investigators, the suspect and victim knew each other and this was not a random attack. There is no danger to the public.

The suspect is facing a kidnapping charge.

Police said they were not releasing the names of the suspect and the victim.

MORE OREGON HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Oregon governor signs a bill recriminalizing drug possession into law

Washington, Oregon cities rank in top 50 places to live in U.S.

SUSPECT SOUGHT: WA man accused of killing ex-wife, girlfriend; fled with 1-year-old child

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.