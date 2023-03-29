Oregon man charged after 'chasing pedestrians' with stolen forklift, police say

article

A 31-year-old Oregon man has been arrested and charged after authorities said he chased pedestrians in downtown Portland with a stolen forklift.

Investigators said they were called to the area Tuesday.

The man was described as driving "erratically and chasing pedestrians."

Officers spotted and arrested the driver after he drove the wrong way on SW Harvey Milk/SW 4th Ave.

Portland Police identified the suspect as Joffre M. Zalinski.

He was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

