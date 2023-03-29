Expand / Collapse search
Oregon man charged after 'chasing pedestrians' with stolen forklift, police say

By Chris Williams
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations
81a3dbc0- article

A picture of the stolen forklift. (Credit: Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. - A 31-year-old Oregon man has been arrested and charged after authorities said he chased pedestrians in downtown Portland with a stolen forklift. 

Investigators said they were called to the area Tuesday.

The man was described as driving "erratically and chasing pedestrians."

Officers spotted and arrested the driver after he drove the wrong way on SW Harvey Milk/SW 4th Ave. 

Portland Police identified the suspect as Joffre M. Zalinski. 

He was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 