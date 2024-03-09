Oscars 2024: What to know about this year's Academy Awards

After a tumultuous movie year marred by actor and writer strikes, Hollywood is gearing up for the 96th Academy Awards, where "Oppenheimer" comes in the lead with 13 nominations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Oscars, including when they are, where to watch the live show and who is nominated .

When are the Oscars?

The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Oscars gift bags are worth six figures: Peek inside

The 96th annual ceremony will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide, with the ceremony moved up an hour, to 7 p.m. Eastern.

View of the stage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Who's hosting the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host. He’ll be emceeing the telecast for the fourth time . Only three people — Bob Hope (19 times), Billy Crystal (nine times) and Johnny Carson (five times) — will have hosted more than him.

After Kimmel hosted the 2017 and 2018 ceremonies, he watched the Oscars experiment without a host and then with a trio of them .

"It’s an experience that I try to remember is special," Kimmel said in a recent interview. "I just want to make sure for the people who are watching and the people who are there that we bring the proper amount of respect and also the proper amount of disrespect to the proceedings."

What's nominated for Best Picture?

There is big studio fare, small intimate indies, two international films and two bilingual ones. And whether you think "Barbie" was snubbed in a few other categories, it still has people talking and debating what will happen at the 96th Oscars on March 10 .

RELATED: Composer John Williams makes Oscars history as oldest person to ever be nominated

"There’s a lot of great energy around the movies of 2023 and the show this year. So we’re extremely hopeful and excited," Film Academy CEO Bill Kramer said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. "The show is shaping up to be remarkable."

Christopher Nolan’s three-hour opus, viewed as the best picture frontrunner, received nods for best picture; Nolan’s direction; acting nominations for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt; and multiple honors for the craft of the J. Robert Oppenheimer drama.

Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie" wasn’t far behind with eight nominations, including nods for best picture; Ryan Gosling for best supporting actor; and two best-song candidates in "What Was I Made For" and "I’m Just Ken." But Gerwig was surprisingly left out of the best director field.

RELATED: 2024 Oscar nominations: See the full list of nominees

Both Martin Scorsese’s Osage epic "Killers of the Flower Moon" and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Frankenstein riff "Poor Things" were also widely celebrated. "Poor Things" landed 11 nods, while "Killers of the Moon" was nominated for 10 Oscars.

Lily Gladstone, star of "Killers of the Flower Moon," became the first Native American nominated for best actress. For the 10th time, Scorsese was nominated for best director. Leonardo DiCaprio, though, was left out of best actor.

See the full list here .

Who's presenting at the Oscars?

The latest presenters will include Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz and Forest Whitaker.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Lupita Nyong’o, Catherine O’Hara, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Yeoh, Ramy Youssef and Zendaya.

What else to look for

Ryan Gosling will sing the pop power ballad " I’m Just Ken " at the show, the show's producers announced.

RELATED: Ryan Gosling will perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ at Oscars: report

Gosling — the Ken to Margot Robbie's "Barbie" in the film – received a supporting nomination for his role in the movie, and "I’m Just Ken" was nominated for best original song.

"I’m Just Ken" is performed by Gosling in the Hollywood blockbuster, which was easily the biggest hit of the year with more than $1.4 billion in ticket sales.

In February, the actor told Variety that he would "be open" to performing at the awards show, but said he hadn’t yet been asked to perform.

RELATED: Ryan Gosling drops Christmas version of 'I'm Just Ken,' shares new EP

"It might be too much of a risk to have me do it," Gosling said, adding, "I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it."

Others set to perform their nominated original songs include Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Jon Batiste, Scott George and the Osage Singers and Becky G.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.