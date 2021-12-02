Over a decade later, Chandler man still goes all out when he decorates for Christmas

A Chandler man is continuing his tradition of going all-out with his decorations for the holidays.

Just near Willis and Alma School Roads stands a house that exudes Christmas. The house belongs to James Chalifoux, and if you ask him, there is just something about the holidays.

"I hear kids out there laughing and joking, parents are taking pictures of them, and then I come out and take them on the tours," said Chalifoux.

Chalifoux started decking out his home 15 years ago.

"My son, now he's 26, he said 'dad, how come the neighbors have better Christmas lights than you? So right away, the gauntlet was thrown down, and I just started building up and building up."

Building up by creating different themes like Winter Wonderland and the Candy Cane Lane. Chalifoux starts decorating right after Halloween, spending approximately 80 hours putting up thousands of lights and over a hundred blow molds.

Chalifoux even has a name for his display.

"My last name, 'Foux,' is French for crazy, so I call it 'Fouxlights,'" said Chalifoux.

Being a broadcast engineer, it was only right to spruce things up by adding synchronized music.

"It's all programmed on a computer," said Chalifoux. "So I take the music tracks, and I have 32 tracks that I have turned the lights on and off for the notes of the music, and I got 60 amps of power on that curb."

For Chalifoux, the holidays are also about giving back. Aside from the Santa and reindeer, people walking by may notice a box by the driveway. The box is to collect donations of non-perishable food items for a local non-profit called AZCEND, which serves families in need. Chalifoux added it on five years ago, and has collected hundreds of pounds of food over the years, all to spread some cheer to those who are in need of some extra help.

"Whatever I can share, you gotta do it. We are all humans," said Chalifoux.

