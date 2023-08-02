Expand / Collapse search
Overall crime down by 2% in Phoenix so far in 2023, according to police crime report

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Phoenix PD releases crime stats

Officials with Phoenix Police have released their report on crime stats during the first six months of 2023.

PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department have released their crime report for the first six months of 2023.

According to the report, overall violent crime is down 2%, and there wer 98 homicides, compared to 113 in 2022.

Meanwhile, robberies were down by 12%, and there were no significant change in cases of aggravated assaults.

However, the report noted a 10% increase in rape cases. Car thefts are also up by 4%, with more than 4,000 cases reported. The report mentions a trend involving certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles are a possible reason for that increase.

Officials also said there is a rise in officer-involved shootings.

https://www.phoenix.gov/newsroom/police/2823