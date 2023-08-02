Overall crime down by 2% in Phoenix so far in 2023, according to police crime report
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department have released their crime report for the first six months of 2023.
According to the report, overall violent crime is down 2%, and there wer 98 homicides, compared to 113 in 2022.
Meanwhile, robberies were down by 12%, and there were no significant change in cases of aggravated assaults.
However, the report noted a 10% increase in rape cases. Car thefts are also up by 4%, with more than 4,000 cases reported. The report mentions a trend involving certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles are a possible reason for that increase.
Officials also said there is a rise in officer-involved shootings.
