Overnight shooting in Globe leaves juvenile wounded: GCSO

The Brief Sheriffs in Gila County said a juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting. GCSO received a 911 call about the incident at 1:08 a.m. on Jan. 1. The victim has been identified, but GCSO did not release the person's identity.



Sheriffs in Gila County say a juvenile has suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting that happened during the overnight hours of New Year's Day.

What we know:

Per a statement, the shooting happened in the area of Mendoza Street and McKinney Avenue.

"At approximately 1:08 A.M., the Gila County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a male reporting his friend was shot by an unknown suspect who got into a white Ram vehicle and drove away on Mckinney [Avenue]," read a portion of GCSO's statement.

Officials with GCSO said their deputies, along with Globe Police Department officers, responded to the area, and when they arrived, they discovered that the victim was not breathing. They took life-saving measures on the victim until medical crews arrived at the scene.

"The victim, a juvenile, was transported to Cobra Valley Medical Center and later transported to a valley hospital with life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement. "This is believed to be an isolated incident."

What we don't know:

While GCSO said the victim has been identified, they did not release the person's identity.

What's next:

Officials with GCSO said an investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the shooting happened