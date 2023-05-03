Owner of Mesa's Legacy Park files for bankruptcy

The operator of Legacy Park, a giant sports complex in Mesa that opened in 2022, has now filed for bankruptcy.

Legacy Cares Inc. owns and operates the 320-acre indoor-outdoor facility that used to be known as Bell Bank Park.

The company has hired an investment banking firm to facilitate the sale of the venue located near State Route 24 and Ellsworth Road.

The park has hundreds of events scheduled through 2030, and operations are expected to continue as normal during the Chapter 11 process.

