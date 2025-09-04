Expand / Collapse search
Owner wanted after Mohave County dog is euthanized after testing positive for meth

By
Published  September 4, 2025 9:46pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Mohave County authorities are searching for Trevor Berry, 35, after his 2-year-old Pitbull-Terrier mix tested positive for methamphetamine and had to be euthanized due to drug toxicity.
    • The dog's other owner, Marcia Peterson, 40, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and animal cruelty.
    • When deputies searched their home, they said they found it in a "squalid condition" with drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is looking for the second owner of a dog who needed to be euthanized after testing positive for meth.

Timeline:

On Sept. 3, animal control officers responded to a Fort Mohave veterinarian's office and were told about a 2-year-old Pitbull-Terrier mix who tested positive for meth and needed to be euthanized.

"Due to the internal injuries received from the drug toxicity, the dog had to be euthanized. Staff advised AC Officers that the dog had been brought in for treatment by a male and female owner, identified as Marcia Peterson (40) and Trevor Berry (35)," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

On Sept. 4, deputies went to the home of the owners and said the inside of the home was "in a squalid condition with animal feces covering the floor of a room."

They said that indicated the dog was locked inside for quite some time.

"Deputies also located drug paraphernalia in plain sight," the sheriff's office said.

Map of the area where the suspects' home is

Dig deeper:

Peterson was arrested and is accused of two felonies: possession of drug paraphernalia and animal cruelty.

"Trevor Berry is currently outstanding and an arrest warrant for animal cruelty has been issued for his arrest, along with other previous warrants," MCSO said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about where Berry is can call MCSO at 928-753-0753 and reference report no. 25-033151.

The Source

  • The Mohave County Sheriff's Office

