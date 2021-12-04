Oxford shooter's parents plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter

The parents of an alleged school shooter pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges after they were arraigned Saturday morning.

A judge set the bond for both James and Jennifer Crumbley at $500,000 each during their court appearance, saying she was concerned about the two fleeing if they did not remain in jail. The two were brought into Oakland County jail around 2:30 a.m. early Saturday after they missed an arraignment Friday afternoon.

The defense attorneys for the Crumbleys had requested a lower bond and argued that media and the prosecutor's office had cherry-picked facts about the case.

"Our clients are going to fight these charges," said Attorney Shannon Smith. "They were never fleeing prosecution, contrary to media reports."

A judge set a probable cause conference Dec. 14 where the prosecution will need to provide more evidence to justify the charges. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 22.

The Crumbleys have been charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the high school shooting Tuesday.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of killing four students with a gun his father purchased four days prior.

During the arraignment, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald discussed similar details about the defendant's actions leading up to the shooting.

Smith pushed back on the notion that the firearm had been left unsecured, telling the judge that the gun "was actually locked."