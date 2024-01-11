Ozempic side effects: FDA says drug has no link to suicide

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lineline for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE https://988lifeline.org/ for more on the 988 Lifeline.

A preliminary evaluation regarding side effects from popular drugs used to treat diabetes and obesity showed no link with suicidal thoughts or actions, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Thursday.

The FDA said on Jan. 11 that it has been evaluating reports regarding more than a dozen drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, including Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, and "has not found evidence that use of these medicines causes suicidal thoughts or actions."

But the agency also noted that officials "cannot definitively rule out that small risk may exist," so they are continuing to look into the issue.

The FDA said it will do additional analysis and communicate its final conclusions and recommendations after completing its review or after it has more information to share.

An Ozempic (semaglutide) injection pen is seen on a kitchen table. (Credit: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to the agency, GLP-1 RAs are a class of several medicines used to improve blood sugar control and reduce the risk of heart disease in patients with Type 2 diabetes. Some of these medicines are also used to help patients with obesity lose weight.

FDA approved the first GLP-1 RA in 2005, and there are now several in this class. GLP-1 RAs work by mimicking a hormone in the intestines called GLP-1 to stimulate the release of insulin and reduce blood glucose after eating a meal. These medicines also slow down food traveling through the digestive tract, which can help make someone feel full longer. GLP-1 receptors are also present in parts of the brain that regulate appetite.

The review follows a recent federally funded study that showed that people taking semaglutide, the medication in Ozempic and Wegovy, had a lower risk of suicidal thoughts than those taking other drugs to treat obesity and diabetes. The scientists launched the review after the European Medicines Agency said that it was reviewing about 150 reports of possible cases of self-injury and suicidal thoughts linked to semaglutide and other GLP-1 RAs.

