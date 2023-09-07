Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

PA man arrested for murder of well-known DC photographer: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a well-known D.C.-area photographer who was reported missing last weekend. 

Screenshot-2023-09-07-104040.jpg

Joseph Anthony Shymanski, 51 of Huntingtown, was reported missing on September 4. 

Deputies responded to a home on the 2300 Block of Cari Court in Huntingtown, and after an extensive search, detectives determined foul play was suspected. 

Detectives executed search warrants in Reedsville, Pennsylvania and arrested Brandon R. Holbrook with Murder-First Degree, Murder-Second Degree, and Assault-First Degree. Holbrook is in Pennsylvania waiting extradition to Maryland. 

There are no other suspects at this time, according to police. 

No body has yet to be found, according to police. 

Shymanski is well-known for his photography featuring Lego figurines, seen often at Capitol Hill's Eastern Market and other art markets around the District. 