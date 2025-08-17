Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Watch
Paddleboarder disappears at Saguaro Lake; hit-and-run in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  August 17, 2025 7:13pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
From a paddleboarder disappearing at Saguaro Lake early Sunday morning, to the deadly hit-and-run of a man on an electric scooter, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Paddleboarder goes missing at Saguaro Lake, MCSO says

Paddleboarder goes missing at Saguaro Lake, MCSO says

A paddleboarder went missing in Saguaro Lake early Sunday morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

2. Man on electric scooter struck and killed by Phoenix driver, PD says

Man on electric scooter struck and killed by Phoenix driver, PD says

 

3. Hiker made fatal mistake when encountering venomous snake, officials say

Hiker made fatal mistake when encountering venomous snake, officials say

Emergency responders performed CPR after witnesses said the hiker picked up a rattlesnake.

4. Scottsdale CEO accused of embezzling millions

Scottsdale CEO accused of embezzling millions to fund exotic hunting trips

A Scottsdale CEO who allegedly embezzled millions of dollars from his company to fund big game hunting trips in Alaska and Africa has been indicted.

5. 'The Last Dance': North America's largest powwow to close after 4 decades

'The Last Dance': North America’s largest powwow to close after 4 decades

Organizers of the Gathering of Nations, North America’s largest powwow, announced the 2026 event will be its last after 43 years in Albuquerque.

