Page DUI suspect had child inside the car: PD

Police in one northern Arizona community say they have arrested a person in connection with an alleged DUI incident that also involved a one-year-old child.

What we know:

According to a statement, the incident happened at around 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Per investigators, an officer was patrolling in the area of S. Lake Powell Boulevard and Clubhouse Drive when he saw a car traveling at a speed of 60mph in a 40mph zone.

"[The officer] begun following the vehicle and also observed it to be weaving in its lane of traffic. [The officer] initiated a traffic stop and after contacting the driver, observed that the driver was showing signs and symptoms of extreme alcohol intoxication," read a portion of Page Police Department's statement.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said a one-year-old driver was also inside the car when the incident happened. The person's driver's license was also suspended.

"During a DUI investigation, the driver submitted to a preliminary breath test, which showed his blood alcohol content to be .293, well over 3 times the legal limit," police wrote.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect by name, nor did they reveal the suspect's age.

What's next:

Page Police said the driver is accused of Aggravated DUI, Aggravated DUI with a child under 15 years old in the vehicle, Child Endangerment, and Criminal Speeding. They also said more charges could come later.

As for the child, it was determined the suspect "was supposed to be babysitting while the child's mother was at work," and that the child was returned to their mother.

"Nevertheless, this case will be referred to the Department of Child Services," Police wrote.

