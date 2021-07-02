Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 4:06 PM MST until FRI 4:45 PM MST, Cochise County
10
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 3:24 PM MST until FRI 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 2:53 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Dust Storm Warning
from FRI 3:25 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 3:14 PM MST until FRI 6:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 4:45 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument

Painted Fire closes portion of highway leading to Roosevelt Lake

By FOX 10 and AP Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Wildfires
Associated Press

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - A wildfire has closed a 14-mile stretch of State Route 88 between milepost 243 at Roosevelt Lake and milepost 229 south of Apache Lake, severing an entry route for popular recreation areas east of metro Phoenix in south-central Arizona.

There was no projected reopening time for portions of the highway between Roosevelt Lake on the east and below Apache Lake on the west, the state Department of Transportation said on July 2.

The lightning-caused Painted Fire was reported June 30 near Horse Mesa Dam and Apache Lake and was estimated to have burned 935 acres of brush and grass as of Friday. The fire is 40% contained.



 

Timeline of the Painted Fire

July 2

July 1

 

More Wildfire Coverage

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.