Painted Fire closes portion of highway leading to Roosevelt Lake

A wildfire has closed a 14-mile stretch of State Route 88 between milepost 243 at Roosevelt Lake and milepost 229 south of Apache Lake, severing an entry route for popular recreation areas east of metro Phoenix in south-central Arizona.

There was no projected reopening time for portions of the highway between Roosevelt Lake on the east and below Apache Lake on the west, the state Department of Transportation said on July 2.

The lightning-caused Painted Fire was reported June 30 near Horse Mesa Dam and Apache Lake and was estimated to have burned 935 acres of brush and grass as of Friday. The fire is 40% contained.







