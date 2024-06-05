Expand / Collapse search
Palm Valley Post Acute: MCAO turns down ex-nursing assistant rape case

Published  June 5, 2024 3:23pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said her office has turned down a sexual assault case involving an ex-nursing assistant at Palm Valley Post Acute.

We have reported on the case involving Bobby Lee Williams in the past. Williams was accused of sexually assaulting a former patient several times and impregnating her while he was a CNA.

In January 2024, Williams voluntarily surrendered his certified nursing assistant license. He received the license in June 2023. In February, Goodyear Police submitted charges against Williams. The submitted charges include sexual assault and unlawful imprisonment.

While the decision on Williams' case was made in May, we learned of the decision on June 5, with County Attorney Rachel Mitchell saying that the case was turned down due to "no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

While Williams' case was turned down, Goodyear Police can resubmit the case with more evidence. We have reached out to Goodyear police officials for comment on the matter.