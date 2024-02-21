Goodyear PD submits charges against former Palm Valley Post Acute employee following sexual assault claims

Goodyear Police submitted charges against the former Palm Valley Post Acute employee accused of raping and impregnating a patient.

The charges come not long after FOX 10 Investigates dug into the case of Bobby Lee Williams being accused of sexually assaulting a former patient several times while he was a CNA. Back in January, Williams voluntarily surrendered his certified nursing assistant license which he had just received last June.

Just days before the state’s board of nursing was notified of the allegations, Arizona DHS conducted a week-long investigation into the alleged sexual abuse at Palm Valley Post Acute.

AZDHS found several deficiencies, saying the "facility failed to implement policy" to protect a resident and failed "reporting and investigating allegations of sexual abuse."

The charges submitted against Williams include sexual assault and unlawful imprisonment.

FOX 10 has reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the Arizona Board of Nursing and the victim's lawyer for comments on this development.