Pandemic doesn't stop Clearwater couple of 65 years from seeing each other

Social distancing has been a change that many have had to apply to their normal routine while still finding a way to connect. When it comes to love, there seems to always be a way.

Russ and Jean Zaralban live in Clearwater. Both are in their 80s and have been married for 65 years.

Jean, who is diagnosed with Alzheimer's, is a permanent resident at Regency Oaks Nursing Center. Russ would usually visit her every day starting at 7 a.m. and until she is tucked in at night.

Now, the nursing center is on lockdown to protect its residents from COVID-19. Russ can't enter the facility to see her, but that hasn't stopped him from seeing the love of his life.

Now, every morning, Russ brings a chair and sits in front of a glass door exit to the building. A nurse pushes Jean in a wheelchair to the door every morning. She sits with her stuffed toy cat and gets to spend the day with her husband.

Russ and Jean will celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary in May.