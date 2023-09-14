Parent arrested during fight at Sunnyslope High School

A Valley parent is accused of resisting arrest during a fight at Sunnyslope High School in north Phoenix.

The fight happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. Phoenix Police say the school resource officer called for backup as the fight escalated. Once the incident calmed down, officers learned a parent, 35-year-old Brittany Richards, was involved. She was arrested and is accused of interfering with an educational institution and resisting arrest.

Police say a student was also arrested and booked into a juvenile detention center. The student is accused of assault and aggravated assault on a police officer.

No one was seriously hurt during the fight.

Brittany Richards

